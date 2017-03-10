× Vehicle drives around school bus stop-arm, hits 2 NC elementary students

Two students were hit by a car while waiting for their school bus early Friday morning in southeast Charlotte, WSOC reported.

The collision happened around 8:40 a.m. in the 7000 block of City View Drive, near Independence Boulevard.

Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools told WSOC that the children were hit at the bus stop after a vehicle apparently drove around the school bus, which was stopped with its stop-arm extended.

CMS could not say how old the students were but did say the bus was headed to Idlewild Elementary School. Authorities said the students were not seriously hurt.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating the incident and told WSOC that the driver of the car will be charged.