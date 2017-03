× U.S. 64 closed in both directions at NC 150 in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — U.S. 64 is closed in both directions Friday morning in Davidson County due to a crash.

A vehicle hit the bridge on Hwy. 150 at about 10 a.m. A witness said part of the bridge landed on a vehicle.

Law enforcement is directing drivers to detour.

No other information was available but FOX8 has a crew on the way to the scene.