‘Say Yes Guilford’ chair apologizes to families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – Thousands of student scholarships are at risk after a major miscalculation. Right now, parents in Guilford County need to wait and see if their child will get any scholarship money from the organization "Say Yes Guilford."

Around 2,000 kids already received money, but some of that could be cut. Qualifications for future students applying may also need to change.

FOX8 spoke with Chuck Cornelio, the chairman of the organization. He said they anticipated spending $1 million on scholarships this year, they spent $6 million.

“We put families and their kids in a tough spot now and we couldn't be more sorry about that," Cornelio said.

Cornelio says the model they use to calculate the funds was wrong. They spent more per student than they thought they would.

“Now, we need to find a way to get clarity for those families and kids,” Cornelio said.

The organization may need to add an income threshold and increase the amount of years students would need to be in the county schools before getting the scholarship.

"We need to get this resolved," Cornelio said.

Cornelio says they plan to get this resolved within the month. They want to make sure students and parents have time to make plans before needing to choose a school to go to next year.

Parents with concerns and questions should visit the “Say Yes” website http://www.sayyesguilford.org or call (336) 814-2233.