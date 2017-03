LOS ANGELES — Singer Ciara, who is pregnant, was involved in a car crash in Los Angeles Friday afternoon, according to TMZ.

Witnesses tell TMZ Ciara was driving a Mercedes SUV and making a left turn when a Volvo SUV slammed into her vehicle.

Police are on the scene.

TMZ reports Ciara is being evaluated, but is up and walking around.

The singer, who is married to NFL star Russell Wilson, is in her third trimester of pregnancy.

We're told Ciara was clutching her chest and shoulder — but was walking around and … https://t.co/i8ijqY7deJ pic.twitter.com/YaLy5PphpK — TMZ (@TMZ) March 10, 2017