Mother mourns death of son killed outside Greensboro mall

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The shooting death of Lenoir man outside a Greensboro mall was random and robbery may have been the motive, investigators said.

WSOC reported that Westley Tugman left his Caldwell County home to visit family members in Greensboro and take his niece shopping for a birthday present at the Four Seasons Town Center last month.

The two were walking to their car when Tugman was ambushed and shot in the parking lot.

“I miss him,” said his mother, Diane Tugman. “I never thought today I’d be doing this. I never thought I would bury one of my children.”

Police described the shooting as tragic, saying Westley Tugman was an innocent victim.

They released this surveillance photo of Tugman and his niece walking out of the mall moments before he was shot.

CrimeStoppers in Greensboro is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. Anyone with any information can call (336) 373-1000.