Kentucky man who scalped ex-girlfriend tells judge: 'I don't need a lecture'

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — A man in Kentucky convicted of assault for scalping his ex-girlfriend and ordering his pit bull to attack her told off a judge Wednesday, saying he could take his sentence without all the extra talk, FOX19 reported.

“I’m not asking for your mercy. Just give me the 20. I don’t need a lecture,” 31-year-old Zachary Gross said.

The judge sentenced Gross to 21 years in prison after evidence showed that both Gross and his dog attacked his ex, Marilyn Stanley, in September 2015.

Stanley spoke out after the attack, saying Gross was angry over one of her Facebook posts.

Stanley said she needed a half-dozen surgeries and suffered permanent nerve damage.