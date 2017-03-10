× Julius Peppers is returning to the Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Julius Peppers is returning to the Carolina Panthers, according to football agent Carl Carey.

Carey posted an image of Peppers holding a Panthers jersey with the caption “Heading Home” in a tweet on Friday afternoon.

Peppers currently plays as an outside linebacker for the Green Bay Packers. He played college football at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and was drafted to the Panthers in 2002.

Peppers played for the Panthers from 2002 to 2009 and then played for the Chicago Bears from 2010 to 2013.

The Panthers aren’t planning to have the 37-year-old play a full-time role and he’ll most likely start and see around 20 snaps per game, according to Black and Blue Review.