How much snow can we expect this weekend?

How much snow can the Triad expect on Sunday morning?

It appears the track of the low will be far enough south to keep significant moisture well south and west of the Triad.

The Triad will get less than 1/10" of an inch of precipitation, which means snowfall on the dusting to less than 1 inch range.

Areas northeast of the Triad may only see flurries Sunday morning, if that.

The best chance to get more than 1 inch of snow will be in the mountains and areas west of Charlotte where precipitation will be heavier.

Most snow that falls will melt, except on elevated surfaces, decks, mailboxes, picnic tables and cold vehicles.

Under a heavier burst of precipitation, it would be possible to get a quick slush on a roadway, but the warm ground would melt that away in a relative short period of time. The best chance for that to happen is to the southwest of the Triad and in the mountains.

Monday boasts a 50 percent chance of showers by afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. Temperatures will continue to be cold, in the upper-40s, on Tuesday with cloudy skies. There is a chance of rain, perhaps a little rain-snow mixture, late Tuesday.

Drier weather will prevail Wednesday and Thursday, though temperatures will remain below normal. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-40s.