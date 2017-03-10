Dozens of alligators flock to 134-foot-deep sinkhole in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. — Dozens of alligators gathered around a giant sinkhole, WTSP reported.

Myakka River State Park in Sarasota, Florida, limits 30 people into the park each day to retain the “wilderness experience.” There, you can hike two miles to get to “Deep Hole,” the 134-foot-deep sinkhole formation that’s about one-third of an acre in size, where the alligators like to hang out.

Those who have visited the park, including photographer Lee Dalton, have shared their terrifying views of the gators.

“I had heard it was a good place for watching alligators, but I was not expecting that many,” Dalton told CBS News. “I couldn’t believe my eyes when I got there. The sheer number was astounding. I’d never seen anything like it before.”

