Crash involving tractor-trailer, other vehicles reported on Yadkin River bridge

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. – A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a number of other vehicles has snarled traffic on Interstate 40 eastbound on the Yadkin River bridge.

The tractor-trailer was jackknifed on I-40 eastbound on the bridge, according to highway patrol troopers.

Trooper are working with towing companies to get the tractor-trailer upright and off of the bridge.

The road is closed near exit 180. NC-801. The scene is expected to be cleared by 7 p.m.