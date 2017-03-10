Sign up now to get FOX8 headlines delivered right to your inbox

Carroll County deputy killed in crash

Deputy Curtis Bartlett, then a Carroll County Student Resource Officer, shares a smile with Hillsville Elementary School students in August of 2016.

CARROLL COUNTY, N.C. — A Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Deputy has been killed in the line of duty following a crash late Thursday night in Hillsville, the Carroll News reported.

According to the Virginia State Police, the crash involved a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a tractor-trailer.

Deputy Curtis Allen Bartlett was responding a fellow sheriff’s deputy and Virginia State Police trooper with an ongoing pursuit in Carroll County when the crash occurred. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 59-year-old male from Barren Springs, was not injured in the crash, according to the state police.

Bartlett joined the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in June 2013.