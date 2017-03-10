× Carroll County deputy killed in crash

CARROLL COUNTY, N.C. — A Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Deputy has been killed in the line of duty following a crash late Thursday night in Hillsville, the Carroll News reported.

According to the Virginia State Police, the crash involved a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a tractor-trailer.

Deputy Curtis Allen Bartlett was responding a fellow sheriff’s deputy and Virginia State Police trooper with an ongoing pursuit in Carroll County when the crash occurred. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 59-year-old male from Barren Springs, was not injured in the crash, according to the state police.

Bartlett joined the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in June 2013.

Our thoughts are with the family of Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy Curtis Allen Bartlett https://t.co/swoCkYEe81 #RIPDeputy #EOW pic.twitter.com/wboDf3ptQA — Nat Sheriffs' Assoc. (@NationalSheriff) March 10, 2017