Alamance County kidnapping suspect has altercation in courtroom

GRAHAM, N.C. – A Florida man who was arrested in Burlington on kidnapping charges made his first appearance in an Alamance County Courtroom Friday afternoon. It got off to an interesting start even before the judge came into the courtroom.

Christian Lekkas had a verbal altercation with another inmate while waiting for court to start when, as he told the bailiffs, the other inmate disrespected him.

The two traded words and insults as the bailiffs took the other inmate out of the courtroom and asked Lekkas to settle down.

Lekkas pointed out that he could easily escape from the handcuffs if he wanted to, only to get a nice thumbs up from the bailiff.

Lekkas was found in a Burlington hotel with two missing juveniles from Winston-Salem after one of the girl’s parents tipped off the police.

He was charged with two counts each of second degree kidnapping, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of possession of marijuana.

The judge told him he could face an almost 15 year sentence if convicted on the charges.

Lekkas tried to find a way to get the court to let him out of jail, saying he shouldn’t be in jail, implying some sort of misunderstanding.

The judge assigned a public defender to Lekkas and set his next court date for March 29th.

He’s being held in the Alamance County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.