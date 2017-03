× 1 injured in Greensboro shooting reported at Pizza Hut

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro police are investigating a shooting reported at a Pizza Hut restaurant that left one person injured.

Guilford County EMS and Greensboro police responded to the incident at about 8:37 p.m. Friday on College Road near West Friendly Avenue.

One person has been shot and injured, according to police.

No other details were immediately available.