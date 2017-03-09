UNC coach Roy Williams takes shot at President Trump in postgame news conference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Following North Carolina's victory over Miami in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament, Roy Williams had a lot to say during the postgame news conference.

Asked if there were advantages -- media-wise and recruiting-wise -- to having the ACC Tournament in a large city, the UNC head coach had this to say:

"You know, it used to be much more so than I think it is now. Now, everybody's got social media. We don't need the ‘The New York Times’ to find out what in the dickens is going on in the country. You know, our president tweets out more bulls*** than anybody I’ve ever seen."

After that, Williams got back to the question.

"In the old days, there's no question it was the media capital of the world, but I'm not sure it is now. Media capital of the world is sitting right there, right there, right there," Williams said, pointing to the reporters' cellphones. "But it has value. I'm not saying it doesn't. But I don't think we have to go overboard."

Williams' comments come just a day after Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim said he believes "there is no value" in playing the ACC Tournament in Greensboro and that it should always be played in larger cities.