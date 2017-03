Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Greensboro downtown shooting: what prompted a large police presence and a school to go on lockdown this afternoon.

Coach comment controversy for the second day in a row. Wait'll you hear what Roy Williams said about President Trump.

And spreading the word: a local school's effort to eliminate a word that's so hurtful to so many.

We'll see you in a few minutes for the FOX8 5:00 News.