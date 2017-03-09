The most common sleep problems

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- When it comes to a good night’s rest, it’s not all about how many hours of sleep a person gets at night.

Sleep specialists say it’s also about quality.

Sleep professionals say there are common problems that could be affecting a person’s quality of sleep.

“You could stay in bed eight or ten hours and be exhausted,” said Mike Crabb, Novant Health systems manager for sleep services.

Sleep specialists at the Novant Health Sleep Center at Forsyth Medical Center say common issues are sleep apnea, insomnia, hypersomnia and restless limb.

Mona Smith became concerned when her daughter fell behind at school.

“We had started her on medication for ADD and there [weren’t] any changes,” Smith said.

It turned out she didn’t have attention deficit disorder.

After her mother brought her to the Novant Health Sleep Center, the issue was identified as a sleep problem.

“We were really expecting to find sleep apnea, which she had a very mild case, but she had severe restless leg,” Smith said.

“She was so sleep deprived she couldn’t focus,” Crabb said.

Smith estimates that her daughter, who was 7 years old at the time, was averaging about 50 minutes of quality sleep at night.

Smith could see changes once her daughter started taking medication.

“She went from being behind to actually catching up,” she said.

Her daughter is now in her last year of college and was able to come off medication years ago.

Sleep devices, medications and lifestyle changes are treatment options for sleep issues.

If you’re concerned about sleep issues, it’s recommended that you speak with your primary care physician first.

He or she can evaluate your situation and refer you to a sleep specialist if necessary.

Novant Health says a sleep lab analysis is usually covered by insurance.