Rockingham County DA's office raided, Superior Court canceled

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — State Bureau of Investigation agents searched the Rockingham County District Attorney’s office Wednesday as part of a larger investigation into an alleged theft of state funds, the Greensboro News & Record reports.

That same day the N.C. Adminstrative Office of the Courts released a memo stating that Superior Court in Rockingham County would be canceled through March 20.

Court documents state that the search warrant was issued as part of an SBI investigation, launched on July 17, 2016, into fraudulent activity into the offices of Rockingham County District Attorney Craig Blitzer and Person/Caswell County DA Wallace Bradsher.

A motion to seal that search warrant states that SBI agents specifically were targeting a computer “in the possession of the Rockingham County District Attorney.”

