One last look at Oak Hallow Mall before its demise

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Oak Hallow Mall will close its doors for good on Friday.

On Thursday, FOX8 web producer Dallas Britt took a look around the semi-abandoned mall — now a ghost of what it once was.

Mall owner High Point University announced on Jan. 5 that it would close the mall. At the time, it had 11 tenants.

Custodians clearing store signs, employees cleaning shop and mall walkers were seen in the building. Aside from that, all was quiet.

Through the quiet, two women took their morning stroll through Oak Hallow.

“I’m going to miss having a nice, safe place to walk,” said Betty Rechoulley. “I’ve been coming here for about a year. It’s a shame.”

Rechoulley said they made their way to Oak Hallow each day to walk.

“I’m just going to miss walking here,” said Katherine Mendenhall. “I occasionally shopped, but it was such a secure environment to be in.”

They’re unsure where they’ll walk next.

Frequent shopper Judy Thomas says the closing is frustrating and puts much of the blame on the City of High Point.

“I just think it’s a shame that High Point can’t keep a mall,” Thomas said. “I guess this is the old stuff, but Winston-Salem and Greensboro can, so why can’t High Point?”

Even after it closes, HPU will continue to operate a community center in the former J.C. Penney space. The Dillard’s center will also remain open.