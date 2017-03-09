× NC police officer pleads guilty to impregnating 14-year-old

LOWELL, N.C. — A Lowell police officer has pleaded guilty after being accused of impregnating a 14-year-old girl, officials told WSOC.

James Blair was taken into custody after being arrested at the teen’s house. SBI agents were there talking to the family when Blair showed up, officials said.

Blair was charged with one count of statutory rape and more charges will follow, officials said. His bond was set at $1 million.

The girl’s mother told WSOC Blair volunteered to mentor her children. She said she was reluctant at first, but then agreed to it because he was a police officer.

Blair and the woman’s daughter had been texting on her phone, the mother said. She said she then discovered text messages indicating that he took advantage of her daughter.

Blair would visit often and even took her children on a trip.

Then the mother discovered text messages that indicated her daughter was pregnant and that Blair was the father.

One of messages, which is in the hands of the State Bureau of Investigation, states, “If you keep that baby I’m done and you know it.”

