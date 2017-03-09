Myrtle Beach ‘giraffe mom’ gives birth to baby before April

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The pregnant South Carolina woman who decided to use April the giraffe’s recent internet fame to create a hilarious Facebook video has given birth to a baby boy.

“He is perfect, healthy and just beautiful!” Erin Dietrich said on Facebook Wednesday night. “Our sweet Porter Lane arrived at 6:11 p.m. tonight.”

On Sunday, Erin Dietrich decided to use April’s pregnancy to create a spot-on impersonation of the giraffe. To celebrate the occasion and her recent obsession with the video, she decided to recreate the live stream and post it on Facebook.

The roughly 8-minute video shows her wearing a giraffe mask and pacing in her room. She takes a break to sit in a chair and even dances during the whole thing. The original video had more than 30 million views.

“I have become obsessed with checking on this ‘April the Giraffe’ live feed all night long, seeing if she has had her baby yet,” she told the station.

Here is a look at the original video: