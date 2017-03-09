× Man found in Burlington with 2 missing juveniles from Winston-Salem charged with kidnapping

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Florida man has been arrested after officers located him with two missing juveniles from Winston-Salem, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Christian Lekkas, 47, of Palm Coast, Florida, is charged with two counts of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of possession of marijuana.

On Thursday at 10:43 a.m., Burlington police went to the Motel 6, located at 2155 Hanford Road, in reference to locating two missing juveniles.

Officers located two juvenile females reported missing from Winston-Salem who were with Lekkas.

Lekkas was placed in the Alamance County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.