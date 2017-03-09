Sign up now to get FOX8 headlines delivered right to your inbox

Large police presence in downtown Greensboro after shooting call

Posted 1:59 pm, March 9, 2017, by , Updated at 02:13PM, March 9, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Weaver Academy was placed on lockdown and Greensboro College asked students to take shelter Thursday afternoon as police investigated a shooting call in Greensboro.

A large police presence responded to the 800 block of Market Street in reference to a reported active shooter call.

Police said nobody was shot and they do not know if shots were actually fired.

Arriving officers found a person with a gun and another person with a sharp instrument.

Greensboro police do not know the relationship between the two men, who are being questioned.

At one point, about two dozen police cars were on the scene.