Large police presence in downtown Greensboro after shooting call

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Weaver Academy was placed on lockdown and Greensboro College asked students to take shelter Thursday afternoon as police investigated a shooting call in Greensboro.
A large police presence responded to the 800 block of Market Street in reference to a reported active shooter call.
Police said nobody was shot and they do not know if shots were actually fired.
Arriving officers found a person with a gun and another person with a sharp instrument.
Greensboro police do not know the relationship between the two men, who are being questioned.
At one point, about two dozen police cars were on the scene.