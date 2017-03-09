Large police presence in downtown Greensboro after shooting call

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Weaver Academy was placed on lockdown and Greensboro College asked students to take shelter Thursday afternoon as police investigated a shooting call in Greensboro.

A large police presence responded to the 800 block of Market Street in reference to a reported active shooter call.

Police said nobody was shot and they do not know if shots were actually fired.

Arriving officers found a person with a gun and another person with a sharp instrument.

Greensboro police do not know the relationship between the two men, who are being questioned.

At one point, about two dozen police cars were on the scene.

Huge response by GPD & Sheriffs office to active shooter call on W. Market st. NO ONE SHOT. Suspects are being questioned. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/NtzcwTow7L — Aleksandra Bush (@AleksBushNews) March 9, 2017