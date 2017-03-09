Hundreds of moms rush to Triad consignment sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Allison Key is a mom and has always wanted to buy the best for her kids. Like many parents, Key has to work within a budget.

She's the brains behind the Happy Moms Consignment Sale in Greensboro. Key is giving parents the opportunity to buy quality toys, equipment and clothes for their kids at a good price.

“As a mom of two, I started off as an elementary school teacher. And just realized I didn't have the money to buy the most expensive things in the store, but I still wanted the best for my children,” Key said.

The consignment sale is now in its third year, with an event in the fall and winter and another in the spring and summer.

Key has close to 300 consignors, who are selling practically new items to families at an affordable cost.

“I really just want to be a blessing to other moms,” Key said.

Key and a team of parents work with sellers to find items in high demand for families.

“It’s so exciting to watch. For example, a woman checking out had an almost new walker and high chair. It was $34 altogether. So it’s a blessing and it’s worth standing in line,” Key said.

Crowds started lining up at the event venue before the doors opened Thursday, the first day of the spring season sale.

“It’s rewarding to see moms get things at a good cost. We all can’t afford to buy it in a retail store,” Key said.

The event is happening at 3712 South Holden Road in Greensboro, beside the K & W Cafeteria.

Public sale dates are:

March 9th, Thursday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

March 10th & 11th, Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

March 12th, Sunday, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.