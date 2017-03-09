High Point middle school student displays integrity, excellence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Allen Jay Preparatory Academy is a place where integrity and excellence are rewarded.

Sixth-grade student Charlie Ellison is a scholar athlete who loves exploring outdoors, interacting with people and helping others.

Each step through the halls reminds the 12-year-old of why it is important to be a part of his community.

If you know a student who deserves a little recognition, email us at ClassAct@wghp.com. Be sure to tell us where your student goes to school and why he or she should be recognized as a Class Act.

Learn more in today's Class Act.