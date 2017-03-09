× High Point sex offender accused of having child pornography

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point man is accused of having child pornography, according to Scott Williams with the State Bureau of Investigation.

Robert Edward Abell, 35, of High Point, faces five counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation after he allegedly had child pornography on his computer.

The suspect was arrested Wednesday and jailed under a $500,000 bail. He has court planned for April.

Abell is also a registered sex offender who was convicted of indecent liberties with a minor in 2006. He was 24 and the victim was 11.