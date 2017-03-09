Sign up now to get FOX8 headlines delivered right to your inbox

Grocery store sets up cross display to celebrate Easter

DUBLIN, Ga. — A grocery store in Georgia is celebrating the Easter holiday in a big way.

Food Depot in Dublin set up a cross display using tape, wire and large soda can boxes, FOX 5 reports.

Store Manager Steve Logue said the store sets up different displays throughout the year, celebrating everything from football and religion to the changing seasons.

“It’s a display like another display. It does not hurt that my faith goes along with it,” Logue said.

He says everyone seems to be enjoying the display.