Grocery store sets up cross display to celebrate Easter
DUBLIN, Ga. — A grocery store in Georgia is celebrating the Easter holiday in a big way.
Food Depot in Dublin set up a cross display using tape, wire and large soda can boxes, FOX 5 reports.
Store Manager Steve Logue said the store sets up different displays throughout the year, celebrating everything from football and religion to the changing seasons.
“It’s a display like another display. It does not hurt that my faith goes along with it,” Logue said.
He says everyone seems to be enjoying the display.
32.540445 -82.903754