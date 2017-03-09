Four men charged after 84 pounds of marijuana seized in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. – Four men face drug charges after 84 pounds of marijuana was seized in Kernersville, along with multiple vehicles and cash.

The arrests are in relation to marijuana trafficking from California to North Carolina, Kernersville police said in a press release.

Bradley William Cline, 54, of Placentia, Calif.; Roderick Diablo Benjamin, 37, of Charlotte, N.C.; Quentin Jerrod Snead, 43, of Charlotte, N.C., and Daniel Brooks Jr., 45, of Kenly, N.C., face charges.

All four were placed in the Forsyth County Detention Center under secured bonds and have preliminary court dates planned for Friday.

The Kernersville Police Department Narcotics Unit conducted the investigation with the United States Drug Enforcement Agency, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Winston Salem Police Department.