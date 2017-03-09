× Former Greensboro police officer charged with possessing weapon of mass destruction

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A former Greensboro police officer accused of breaking into two businesses now faces additional charges of possessing a weapon of mass destruction, according to Burlington police.

William White, 32, of Pleasant Garden, was initially charged with possession of stolen property and obtaining property by false pretense.

During a recent search of White’s residence, officers found an “Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 with an 8-inch barrel.” A rifle must have a 16-inch barrel to be legal in North Carolina.

On Aug. 22, 2016, Reidsville police went to Scott’s Tractor & Equipment Co. on Freeman Drive in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, they learned that three John Deere and five zero-turn riding lawn mowers were stolen. In total, the items were worth $44,035.75.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office recovered one of the lawn mowers and contacted Reidsville police. During the investigation, William White, 32, of Pleasant Garden, was identified as one of the suspects.

Detectives later learned of similar incidents under investigation by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Burlington Police Department which helped further the investigation, Reidsville police said in the release.

On Monday, Reidsville police arrested White in connection with the break-in and larceny.

White was processed at the Reidsville police station and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center.

According to Greensboro police Public Information Officer Susan Danielsen, White joined Greensboro police in May 2010 and was fired Monday morning prior to his arrest. White had been on administrative duty since Oct. 29, 2016, for his involvement in an incident unrelated to this arrest.

Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott released the following statement on White’s arrest Monday afternoon:

“I am deeply disappointed in the actions of former officer William Z. White that lead to his dismissal. His arrest is contrary to our department’s values, and has the potential to erode the public’s trust in the amazing work done the great men and women of the Greensboro Police Department. For those reasons, I exercised by authority to immediately terminate his employment.”

According to a news release from Burlington police, White was also involved in a break-in and larceny at Quality Equipment on Whites Kennel Road in Burlington on Jan. 14. In that crime, three John Deere Gators valued at $45,000 were stolen.

White has also been charged in connection with the Burlington crime with possession of stolen property and obtaining property by false pretense.

Burlington police said Jeffrey Strickland Jr., Jeffrey Strickland Sr. and Christopher Strickland, all of Trinity, have also been arrested in connection with the break-in at Quality Equipment.

Jeffrey Strickland Jr. is a former parks ranger for the City of High Point and an officer with Greensboro police from 2010 to 2013.

Christopher Strickland and Jeffrey Strickland Sr. are also in an Alamance County jail.