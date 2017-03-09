Burlington park getting $2.3 million makeover

A Burlington park is getting a $2.3 million makeover. After two years of brainstorming a design, the Burlington Arboretum project is moving forward.

The New Leaf Society is fundraising money for the project through grants and donations.

Willowbrook Park will be expanded and transformed into the arboretum. The new amenities will include a building with indoor bathrooms and a meeting space that community members can reserve.

It will be surrounding by a mile-long walking trail and centered around a green space.

“It’s an asset to the community that we don’t yet have,” said Tom Flood, a landscape architect with the project. “Well, Willowbrook Park is a low-impact, low-use park. It’s a very passive use neighborhood park, and it’s not suitable for a lot of things like ball fields and whatnot, but it’s perfect for an arboretum.”

The playground will also be moved closer to Church Street. It will include new elements such as benches, sculptures, and rocks for climbing. A group called “Impact Alamance” already donated more than $400,000 dedicated to the children’s area.

“It’s not a traditional playground,” Flood said. “This is really a children’s garden with dozens of activity elements within it, that’s a very intensive use and exciting space for kids to get out and get some exercise.”

The arboretum also coincides with a project by the City of Burlington. The city is restoring the stream bank that cuts through Willowbrook Park.

That project should begin this fall, and construction on the arboretum will begin shortly after. Flood says it will likely be at least two years before the arboretum is ready to use.