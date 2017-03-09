× Band teacher who lives in Guilford Co. faces sex charges involving Chatham Co. student

PITTSBORO, N.C. — A high school band teacher who lives in Guilford County faces sex charges involving a Chatham County student.

Robert William Woodard III, 28, faces eight counts of felony indecent liberties with a student, seven counts of felony first-degree sexual offense of a child 15 years of age or younger and 18 counts of felony sex acts with a student.

The suspect was a band teacher at both Chatham Central High School in Bear Creek and Bennett School in Bennett, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Woodard resigned Thursday afternoon. He spent most his workday at Chatham Central and the remainder at Bennett, according to deputies.

Woodard was suspended with pay on Monday, following the report of an unrelated alleged violation of Chatham County Board of Education policy.

School officials started investigating on Tuesday and then contacted the sheriff’s office.

Members of the sheriff’s office are investigating allegations that Woodard was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a female student at Chatham Central.

Woodard was placed in the Chatham County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond and has court planned for March 20.