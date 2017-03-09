2 charged after chase and crash in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – One person was arrested and another taken to the hospital after a chase ended in a crash Thursday morning in High Point.

The crash happened at University Parkway and Davis Avenue at about 11:30 a.m.

A Guilford County deputy tried pulling over the suspect vehicle for speeding and the suspect almost stopped, but then took off, leading authorities on a chase that lasted less than a mile.

The chase ended in a crash involving three vehicles. The suspect’s car flipped over.

Two people were inside the suspect’s vehicle. The driver tried to run, but was quickly captured and taken in to the High Point Jail. The passenger was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Other people involved in the accident were not seriously injured.

“The officer had on his blue lights and sirens, doing all the things according to our policy to attempt to stop the vehicle,” said Captain Robert Hamilton with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office. “The suspect chose to flee and unfortunately that creates these situations."

Jarvis Hood was arrested and charged with possession with intent and sell and deliver marijuana, felony speeding to elude, resist delay and obstruct as well as traffic charges, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Timothy Gorham Jr. was arrested and charged with possession with intent and sell and deliver marijuana, resist, delay and obstruct and was also wanted from Randolph County on an order for arrest.