Watch live: Things still ‘slow and steady’ for April the giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe continues to get closer to giving birth at a New York zoo.

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville began streaming Thursday, Feb. 23 on YouTube, showing April the giraffe preparing to give birth.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit.”

“What this has done is pulled an educational tool away from tens of millions of individuals. … You have harmed the species’ survival more than you could ever recognize,” a zoo official said on a Facebook live video after the takedown.

April’s fans have stayed loyal to the live stream, waiting for the big moment. As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, there were more than 96,000 people watching.

The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6-feet-tall at birth, PIX11 reports.

The Animal Adventure Park posted a morning update on Wednesday, saying things continue to be “slow and steady.”

“April remains in great condition with no concerns from keepers or our vet team. Activity in the belly remains very visible to the eye – even through the web cam! Slow and steady – mother nature has everything timed right. Keepers will be in shortly and any change will warrant an update!”