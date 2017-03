× Overturned dump truck involved in crash near Furnitureland South

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Traffic is backed up on southbound Interstate 85 in Jamestown near Furnitureland South after a crash involving a dump truck and a car.

The wreck occurred directly in front of Furnitureland South. As of 8:50 a.m., at least one southbound and one northbound lane is open.

Additional information is currently unknown.

