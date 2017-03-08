Sign up now to get FOX8 headlines delivered right to your inbox

Today at 5:00: Local school district considering changing uniform policy

Posted 4:25 pm, March 8, 2017, by , Updated at 04:36PM, March 8, 2017

A local school district considering modifying its uniform policy. Why teachers say the current one is a burden on both them and their students.

A teen still recovering after falling at Hanging Rock State Park weeks ago. Hear from the people who helped saved his life and what made this rescue so challenging.

And a school assignment designed to teach students about the Civil War has a lot of parents fired up in Virginia. What students were asked to do and how the teacher is responding.

We'll see you at 5:00.