Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim says ‘there is no value’ in playing ACC Tournament in Greensboro

BROOKLYN, N.Y -- Syracuse men's basketball head coach Jim Boeheim said Thursday he believes "there is no value" in playing the ACC Tournament in Greensboro.

Boeheim said he believed the tournament would be better suited to be played in larger cities, such as New York and Atlanta.

Duke men's basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski disagreed, saying, "Well obviously there's been great value having it in Greensboro because this is the tournament that everyone copied."

The City of Greensboro, replying to a tweet about Boeheim's comments, said, "We kindly disagree. But I guess you can lose in the 1st round anywhere. At least it's a quick ride home."

The city's tweet was retweeted more than 4,800 times and liked more than 6,900 by Thursday night.