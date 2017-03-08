× Suspect arrested in fatal Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Keith Delfonne Womack, 36, of Greensboro, is charged with first-degree murder, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Police were dispatched to the 700 block of West Florida Street at 12:20 a.m. Sunday and found 30-year-old Frank Lashaw Sheard suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his torso. Lifesaving efforts performed at the scene were unsuccessful, and Sheard was pronounced deceased by Emergency Medical Services personnel.

Greensboro police say evidence suggests Sheard, Womack and a third man were arguing immediately before the fatal shooting.

The third person involved in the argument has been identified and is not facing any charges, the release said.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the shooting.