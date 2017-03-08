Shootings near two Guilford County elementary schools this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- There have been shootings across the street from two Guilford County elementary schools so far in 2017.

On Jan. 25, a man was shot and killed across the street from Montlieu Avenue Elementary in High Point. On March 6, a man was shot in the leg in the crosswalk across from Jones Elementary School in Greensboro.

In both situations, the schools went into a lockdown out of precaution. Once police and school officials determined the shootings were isolated incidents, the lockdowns were lifted.

But people who live in Hampton Homes near Jones Elementary were surprised the shooting happened -- especially at 2 p.m. just before school let out.

Capt. Sean Gladieux, with the Greensboro Police Department, says Hampton Homes is a relatively safe neighborhood, but they may increase patrols after the shooting to reassure residents of the department's presence.

"Due to the incident that we had, we may step up a few patrols over the next coming days and weeks just to ensure that we provide that safe, calming effect to folks," Gladieux said.

Gladieux said officers work with the local crossing guards to get to know children who walk to and from school. There are no school resource officers at elementary schools, so officers take more time to patrol the neighborhood and volunteer at the school.

"If we can be the police officer hero to these young people they see everyday and they run up to and want to give us a hug around our shoulders or around our legs, hopefully that relationship will maintain itself through their teenage and adult years," he said.