President Trump surprises children on White House tour

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump surprised a group of children Tuesday during the first tour of the White House since the inauguration.

In the video, President Trump appears from behind a screen and greets a group of screaming children. He then motions toward 10-year-old Jack Cornish who walks up to the president and immediately gives him a hug, ABC News reports.

“Work hard everybody, work hard,” the president told the children before leaving.

On Feb. 14, First Lady Melania Trump announced in a press release that White House tours would begin on March 7.

“I am excited to reopen the White House to the hundreds of thousands of visitors who come each year. The White House is a remarkable and historic site and we are excited to share its beauty and history. I am committed to the restoration and preservation of our Nation’s most recognizable landmark.”

White House aide Cliff Sams posted a video of the surprise from Trump’s perspective:

You never know what surprises may await you on a @WhiteHouse tour! pic.twitter.com/VNLpoXRZs4 — Cliff Sims (@CSims45) March 7, 2017