No criminal charges for North Carolina officer seen slamming girl in video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROLESVILLE, N.C. -- The North Carolina school resource officer who came under fire after a video appeared to show him slamming a female student to the ground will not face criminal charges, WSOC reports.

A video posted on Twitter showed Officer Ruben De Los Santos allegedly throwing the girl to the ground at Rolesville High School in January. He resigned on March 2.

District Attorney Lorrin Freeman announced Tuesday that a Wake County grand jury declined to return charges against the officer.

The girl said she was trying to break up a fight between her sister and another girl.

"Every time I look at it, it's embarrassing," said Jasmine Darwin, the girl who was thrown to the ground. "I didn't even realize it happened. Like, I was in shock."

The officer had been assigned to the school since 2013 and was put on paid administrative leave.

Darwin's mother, Desiree Harrison, learned about the incident when her daughter got home and has told the media that the officer's actions were extreme.