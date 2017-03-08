× NC teen said he allegedly decapitated mother because he ‘felt like it’

FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. — The 18-year-old North Carolina teen who allegedly decapitated his mother Monday afternoon told dispatchers he killed her because he “felt like it,” according to WNCN.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies went to a home on Morgan Drive in Franklin County around 12:45 p.m. after Oliver Mauricio Funes Machada called to report the crime, WVTD reports. On the phone, he also told a dispatcher he “stabbed her ‘like 8 times’ and left the knife in her mouth.”

When deputies arrived, Funez walked out of the house holding his mother’s head in one hand and what appeared to be a butcher knife in the other.

Sheriff Kent Winstead described the house as a “gruesome scene.”

Inside the home, deputies found 35-year-old Yesenia Funes Beatriz Machado dead. Two young girls were also discovered in the home but were unharmed. A fourth child was at school.

At a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, both the prosecution and defense said they expect mental health to be an issue in the case. According to court documents, Machada took four different medications for psychosis and schizophrenia, the station reports.

Prosecutors also said Machada is in the country illegally and they’ve issued an immigration detainer for him.

Funez has been charged with first-degree murder.