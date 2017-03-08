NC bus driver charged after kicking 12-year-old off at random bus stop

STATESVILLE, N.C. — An Iredell County bus driver has been charged for dropping off a 12-year-old boy at a random stop along the way to school Wednesday morning, officials told WSOC.

Maria Sanchez is charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

The bus was headed to East Middle School around 7:30 a.m., and deputies said the student was misbehaving when Sanchez kicked him off the bus near Bellfarm Road and Skyland Drive — about four miles away from the school.

Deputies said the boy had no idea where he was and ended up knocking on the door of a stranger’s home. The homeowner called for help.