Mother beats 71-year-woman with her cane for suggesting she teach her son manners

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — A New York mother beat a 71-year-old woman after police say the victim suggested she teach her 4-year-old son manners.

The elderly woman was waiting for an elevator around 2:10 p.m. Monday when the unidentified woman and her son piled into the elevator while people were still walking out, New York Daily News reports.

The victim told the woman: “Maybe you should teach your child to wait till people come out of the elevator instead of trying to get in.”

The mother responded violently to the comment and began punching, pushing and slapping the woman in front of her child. She then grabbed the elderly woman’s cane and hit her with it.

The victim was not seriously injured during the attack.

