Misdemeanor charge to be filed in fatal Southern Guilford High wreck
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The teen driver in a fatal single-vehicle rollover will be charged with a misdemeanor in the death of a classmate, an employee of the district attorney’s office told the News & Record today.
Diana Sanchez Varela, 15, was killed on Feb. 24 when the car she was riding in overturned about 12:15 p.m. Varela, who was a back-seat passenger, was partially ejected from the sedan through the sunroof and pinned under the car, said Master Trooper Chris Knox. She was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene of the crash on Wall Road.
The driver’s name has not been released because she’s a juvenile. Knox said she was traveling at about 80 mph in a 45 mph zone at the time of the crash.