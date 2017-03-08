Sign up now to get FOX8 headlines delivered right to your inbox

Misdemeanor charge to be filed in fatal Southern Guilford High wreck

Posted 11:41 am, March 8, 2017, by

Wreck on Wall Road in Guilford County on Feb. 24, 2017. (WGHP)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The teen driver in a fatal single-vehicle rollover will be charged with a misdemeanor in the death of a classmate, an employee of the district attorney’s office told the News & Record today.

Diana Sanchez Varela, 15, was killed on Feb. 24 when the car she was riding in overturned about 12:15 p.m. Varela, who was a back-seat passenger, was partially ejected from the sedan through the sunroof and pinned under the car, said Master Trooper Chris Knox. She was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene of the crash on Wall Road.

The driver’s name has not been released because she’s a juvenile. Knox said she was traveling at about 80 mph in a 45 mph zone at the time of the crash.

Walt Jones, with the High Point District Attorney’s Office, said the driver of the car will be charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle in juvenile court. She has not yet been served with the juvenile petition, Jones said, but that is expected to happen this month.

She is the only person to face charges in connection to the wreck.