Meet the NC millennial who helped Trump win the presidency

Ryan Fournier got politically inspired watching the 2008 presidential campaign between John McCain and Barack Obama -- thinking about how the results might affect his children.

"Which is kind of a weird thought to have when you're in middle school," admits Ryan. "But it comes into play that you'll be that age someday."

He is still not quite there -- Ryan is 21 and finishing his junior year at Campbell, a university in Buies Creek -- but he "parented" an important part of Donald Trump's presidential campaign into maturity.

"I looked up to see if he had a student movement or anything he was working on and he did not," says Ryan.

So Ryan got it underway.

First, just on his own but, eventually, "The campaign reached out. They had expressed interest in what I had done and they wanted us to expand the movement," says Ryan.

The movement was "Students For Trump" and Ryan has it idling, waiting to see if there will be a re-election version in 2020.

Meanwhile, he has transitioned into a new -- but similar -- organization called "Generation Onward," which will continue to promote similar policies.

"I got a lot less sleep than I wanted and definitely a lot more time on the road, but it was worth it and I would never take it back," he says.

