Man shot, killed in officer-involved shooting in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in north Charlotte, according to WSOC.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said officers were called at 12:58 p.m. Wednesday to Justice Avenue for a suicide threat.

Police Chief Kerr Putney said responding officers encountered a man holding a hunting rifle. He said the officer perceived an imminent threat and fired his gun.

Paramedics took the man to Carolinas Medical Center where he later died. The man’s name has not yet been released.

Police have just confirmed this is an officer-involved shooting on Justice Ave.; white male deceased @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/eRmOmoIgcB — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) March 8, 2017