Man accused of holding 8 women captive in $1 million mansion

SANDY SPRINGs, Ga. — A 33-year-old Georgia man was arrested after police say he held eight women against their will and forced at least one to get plastic surgery.

Kenndric Roberts was arrested after police received a call from a woman who said she and several other women were being held at the nearly $1 million home, WXIA reports. When police got to the mansion, they found eight women being held against their will.

The woman told police she met Roberts on a website called “Seeking Arrangments.” While there, he allegedly forced the woman to get plastic surgery and made them all dance for money.

Roberts is charged with false imprisonment and trafficking of persons for labor. He is being held in a local jail.