Local woman, paralyzed from the neck down, rescues abused and neglected horses

RURAL HALL, N.C. -- Every day, Misty Wamsley is proving a lot of people got it wrong.

“My mother was told by numerous doctors to get her head out of the sand, that I would never amount to anything, that I would never survive, that I was going to die,” she said.

She was three when an automobile accident injured her spinal cord.

She is a c1-c2 quadriplegic.

“I have complete sensation just no movement from the neck down,” Wamsley said.

Twenty-seven years later, she’s alive and she’s changing lives.

Wamsley is the director of Angels Equine Rescue in Rural Hall.

“We take in horses that have been abused or neglected,” she said. “If we don’t take them, they will most likely end up at slaughter.”

The rescue is in its fourth year, and Wamsley is excited about its new nonprofit status.

“If we can get financial support from the community and grants, that’s just more horses we can help,” she said.

Some people have told Wamsley she shouldn’t be around horses because it’s too dangerous, but she doesn’t feel like it’s any more dangerous for her than it is for anyone else.

She encourages others to focus on pursuing their goals despite challenges that may stand in the way.

“Believe in yourself, trust God, and you’ll get where you want to be.”

Many of the animals at Angels Equine Rescue are currently available for foster or adoption.