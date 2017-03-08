Davidson County taking steps to stop vandalism, littering at Wil-Cox Bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- From new security lights to three bright blue "no littering" signs, Davidson County officials are working hard to keep the historic Wil-Cox Bridge free from litter and vandalism.

"We've come in here and cleaned it all up,” said Thomas Marshburn, parks and recreation director. “We've done these community clean-ups."

Marshburn says they've already had two community clean ups for the year, getting rid of trash and bigger items dumped on or near the bridge.

"Couches, TVs and just general house trash," he said.

Along with illegal dumping, Marshburn says within the past few years, several areas along the bridge have been spray-painted.

"We're working towards something great here and seeing people who don't respect what you're trying to do and accomplish here is very disheartening," Marshburn said.

Marshburn thinks the new lights and signs have made a difference within the last few months.

Law enforcement has also increased patrols around the historic bridge built in the 1920s, which the county wants to turn into a river park and tourist attraction.

"The sheriff's department has stepped up patrolling," he said. "We're out here looking."

Marshburn says three security cameras with direct links to the county’s 911 communications center will also be installed along the bridge.

The county is applying for a grant this spring worth $584,000, according to Marshburn.

The money will be used to clean up graffiti on the bridge and make other repairs.