Lexington school board to review student dress code

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Some staff at Lexington City Schools say enforcing the student dress code is more trouble than it's worth. It's taking up time that could be spent learning and its costing parents.

That's why administrators are proposing that the school board approve a more lenient policy.

Right now, students must where khakis, collared shirts or Lexington gear to school and only certain colors are allowed. If students break the rules, they need to change.

"The original objective of SMOD (standard mode of dress) was to level the playing field,” said Monique Curry, the principal at Lexington Senior High School.

Curry says changing takes students at least 10 minutes and that’s time that could be spent in the classroom. The high school has even had issues with not having enough clothes for students to change into.

"I would like the students to be able to show that they can dress properly without being told what to wear,” Curry said.

The school board voted to create the SMOD policy around 10 years ago, but now some administrators believe the policy isn’t working anymore.

"A lot changes in 10 years and I support what is best for instruction of our students and what is better for each one of our students,” said Rick Kriesky, the superintendent at Lexington City Schools.

The change proposed would allow students to wear normal street clothes as long as they are appropriate.

The school board is expected to make their decision about the proposal in 60 days. Only the middle and high school would be impacted.