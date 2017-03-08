GTCC student makes beautiful wood carvings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- When the weather is nice and he's got time, you'll find Lindsay Pendleton sitting on his front porch carving wood.

"I like to carve Vikings, I have a couple of Vikings I'm working on now," Pendleton said. "So, whatever I am in the mood for that moment."

He first got interested in carving when he had to stay home taking care of his sick grandmother.

"Anyone who has ever had to take care of someone knows that there is a lot of downtime," he said. "So I just needed a hobby and I started looking on Youtube and I saw woodcarving and my grandma bought me a knife and I bought some wood."

Lindsay admits he was discouraged at first as he cut himself several times with his sharp tools.

"It's a good way to meditate, and it's very repetitive and block out the world and just do it," Pendleton says.

Even though he does sell his carvings, this GTCC student simply considers it a hobby.

"Maybe down the road when I can retire and I don't have something else to do with my time, I'll just travel around the country like some people do this just something for me."

